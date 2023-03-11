UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 11th March 2023

Arslan Farid Published March 11, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th March 2023

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 197,500. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 11th March 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 197,500. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 169,330. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 197,700. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 169,500.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 11th March 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 197,500 Rs 181,031
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 169,330 Rs 155,218
Per Gram Gold Rs 16,933 Rs 15,522

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 181,031. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 155,218. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 181,213. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 155,374.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 11th March 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 11th March 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 197,500 Rs 169,330 Rs 181,031 Rs 155,218
Karachi Rs 197,500 Rs 169,330 Rs 181,031 Rs 155,218
Lahore Rs 197,500 Rs 169,330 Rs 181,031 Rs 155,218
Islamabad Rs 197,500 Rs 169,330 Rs 181,031 Rs 155,218
Rawalpindi Rs 197,500 Rs 169,330 Rs 181,031 Rs 155,218
Peshawar Rs 197,500 Rs 169,330 Rs 181,031 Rs 155,218
Quetta Rs 197,500 Rs 169,330 Rs 181,031 Rs 155,218
Sialkot Rs 197,500 Rs 169,330 Rs 181,031 Rs 155,218
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange March Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

1 hour ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

4 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

4 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

4 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

4 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.