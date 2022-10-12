Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th October 2022

UrduPoint.com

Arslan Farid Published October 12, 2022 | 09:20 AM

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 138,000. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 12th October 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 138,000. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 118,300. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 138,000. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 118,300.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 12th October 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 138,000 Rs 126,475
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 118,300 Rs 108,441
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,830 Rs 10,844

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 126,475. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 108,441. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 126,475. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 108,441.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 12th October 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 12th October 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 138,000 Rs 118,300 Rs 126,475 Rs 108,441
Karachi Rs 138,000 Rs 118,300 Rs 126,475 Rs 108,441
Lahore Rs 138,000 Rs 118,300 Rs 126,475 Rs 108,441
Islamabad Rs 138,000 Rs 118,300 Rs 126,475 Rs 108,441
Rawalpindi Rs 138,000 Rs 118,300 Rs 126,475 Rs 108,441
Peshawar Rs 138,000 Rs 118,300 Rs 126,475 Rs 108,441
Quetta Rs 138,000 Rs 118,300 Rs 126,475 Rs 108,441
Sialkot Rs 138,000 Rs 118,300 Rs 126,475 Rs 108,441
