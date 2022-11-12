UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 12th November 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 146,300. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 12th November 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 146,300. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 125,500. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 145,200. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 124,500.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 12th November 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 146,300 Rs 134,172
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 125,500 Rs 115,041
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,550 Rs 11,504

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 134,172. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 115,041. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 133,103. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 114,124.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 12th November 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 12th November 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 146,300 Rs 125,500 Rs 134,172 Rs 115,041
Karachi Rs 146,300 Rs 125,500 Rs 134,172 Rs 115,041
Lahore Rs 146,300 Rs 125,500 Rs 134,172 Rs 115,041
Islamabad Rs 146,300 Rs 125,500 Rs 134,172 Rs 115,041
Rawalpindi Rs 146,300 Rs 125,500 Rs 134,172 Rs 115,041
Peshawar Rs 146,300 Rs 125,500 Rs 134,172 Rs 115,041
Quetta Rs 146,300 Rs 125,500 Rs 134,172 Rs 115,041
Sialkot Rs 146,300 Rs 125,500 Rs 134,172 Rs 115,041
