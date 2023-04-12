Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 12th April 2023

Arslan Farid Published April 12, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th April 2023

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 218,400. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 12th April 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 218,400. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 187,250. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 216,800. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 185,870.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 12th April 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 218,400 Rs 200,190
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 187,250 Rs 171,645
Per Gram Gold Rs 18,725 Rs 17,165

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 200,190. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 171,645. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 198,714. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 170,380.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 12th April 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 12th April 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 218,400 Rs 187,250 Rs 200,190 Rs 171,645
Karachi Rs 218,400 Rs 187,250 Rs 200,190 Rs 171,645
Lahore Rs 218,400 Rs 187,250 Rs 200,190 Rs 171,645
Islamabad Rs 218,400 Rs 187,250 Rs 200,190 Rs 171,645
Rawalpindi Rs 218,400 Rs 187,250 Rs 200,190 Rs 171,645
Peshawar Rs 218,400 Rs 187,250 Rs 200,190 Rs 171,645
Quetta Rs 218,400 Rs 187,250 Rs 200,190 Rs 171,645
Sialkot Rs 218,400 Rs 187,250 Rs 200,190 Rs 171,645
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

French Present confers Grand Officer of Legion of ..

French Present confers Grand Officer of Legion of Honour on Sharjah Ruler

6 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General urges ‘massive internationa ..

UN Secretary-General urges ‘massive international support’ for Somalia

6 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler and Crown Prince visit Sheikh Zayed ..

Fujairah Ruler and Crown Prince visit Sheikh Zayed&#039;s mausoleum

7 hours ago
 NHRI Board of Trustees reviews 2023-2025 strategic ..

NHRI Board of Trustees reviews 2023-2025 strategic plan at its seventh meeting

7 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Most Noble Numbers online charity auction in Abu D ..

Most Noble Numbers online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises over AED71mn for 1 ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.