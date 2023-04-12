Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th April 2023

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 218,400. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 12th April 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 218,400. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 187,250. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 216,800. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 185,870.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 12th April 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 218,400 Rs 200,190 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 187,250 Rs 171,645 Per Gram Gold Rs 18,725 Rs 17,165

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 200,190. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 171,645. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 198,714. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 170,380.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 12th April 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 12th April 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.