Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th August 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 148,600. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 13th August 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 148,600. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 127,400. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 148,600. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 127,400.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 13th August 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 148,600 Rs 136,203 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 127,400 Rs 116,782 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,740 Rs 11,678

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 136,203. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 116,782. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 136,203. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 116,782.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 13th August 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 13th August 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.