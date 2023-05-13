UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 13th May 2023

Arslan Farid Published May 13, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th May 2023

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 233,300. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 13th May 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 233,300. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 200,020. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 234,500. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 201,050.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 13th May 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 233,300 Rs 213,841
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 200,020 Rs 183,350
Per Gram Gold Rs 20,002 Rs 18,335

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 213,841. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 183,350. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 214,942. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 184,294.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 13th May 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 13th May 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 233,300 Rs 200,020 Rs 213,841 Rs 183,350
Karachi Rs 233,300 Rs 200,020 Rs 213,841 Rs 183,350
Lahore Rs 233,300 Rs 200,020 Rs 213,841 Rs 183,350
Islamabad Rs 233,300 Rs 200,020 Rs 213,841 Rs 183,350
Rawalpindi Rs 233,300 Rs 200,020 Rs 213,841 Rs 183,350
Peshawar Rs 233,300 Rs 200,020 Rs 213,841 Rs 183,350
Quetta Rs 233,300 Rs 200,020 Rs 213,841 Rs 183,350
Sialkot Rs 233,300 Rs 200,020 Rs 213,841 Rs 183,350
