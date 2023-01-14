UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 14th January 2023

Arslan Farid Published January 14, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th January 2023

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 185,300. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 14th January 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 185,300. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 158,870. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 185,600. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 159,120.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 14th January 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 185,300 Rs 169,848
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 158,870 Rs 145,630
Per Gram Gold Rs 15,887 Rs 14,563

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 169,848. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 145,630. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 170,115. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 145,859.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 14th January 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 14th January 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 185,300 Rs 158,870 Rs 169,848 Rs 145,630
Karachi Rs 185,300 Rs 158,870 Rs 169,848 Rs 145,630
Lahore Rs 185,300 Rs 158,870 Rs 169,848 Rs 145,630
Islamabad Rs 185,300 Rs 158,870 Rs 169,848 Rs 145,630
Rawalpindi Rs 185,300 Rs 158,870 Rs 169,848 Rs 145,630
Peshawar Rs 185,300 Rs 158,870 Rs 169,848 Rs 145,630
Quetta Rs 185,300 Rs 158,870 Rs 169,848 Rs 145,630
Sialkot Rs 185,300 Rs 158,870 Rs 169,848 Rs 145,630
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia to host &#039;First Islamic Arts Bien ..

Saudi Arabia to host &#039;First Islamic Arts Biennale&#039; featuring exhibits ..

9 hours ago
 Al Sayegh calls for upholding rule of law and resp ..

Al Sayegh calls for upholding rule of law and respect for UN Charter

10 hours ago
 etisalat by e&amp; signs partnership agreement wit ..

Etisalat by e&amp; signs partnership agreement with Al Eskan Al Jamae

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Award for Public Finance holds symposium o ..

Sharjah Award for Public Finance holds symposium on its categories in Egypt

10 hours ago
 &#039;Friends Of Cancer Patients&#039; empowers st ..

&#039;Friends Of Cancer Patients&#039; empowers students to combat childhood can ..

10 hours ago
 SteelFab most innovative tech platform for metalwo ..

SteelFab most innovative tech platform for metalworks Industry

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.