UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 15th October 2022

Arslan Farid Published October 15, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th October 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 135,200. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 15th October 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 135,200. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 115,900. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 136,600. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 117,100.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 15th October 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 135,200 Rs 123,909
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 115,900 Rs 106,241
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,590 Rs 10,624

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 123,909. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 106,241. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 125,192. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 107,341.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 15th October 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 15th October 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 135,200 Rs 115,900 Rs 123,909 Rs 106,241
Karachi Rs 135,200 Rs 115,900 Rs 123,909 Rs 106,241
Lahore Rs 135,200 Rs 115,900 Rs 123,909 Rs 106,241
Islamabad Rs 135,200 Rs 115,900 Rs 123,909 Rs 106,241
Rawalpindi Rs 135,200 Rs 115,900 Rs 123,909 Rs 106,241
Peshawar Rs 135,200 Rs 115,900 Rs 123,909 Rs 106,241
Quetta Rs 135,200 Rs 115,900 Rs 123,909 Rs 106,241
Sialkot Rs 135,200 Rs 115,900 Rs 123,909 Rs 106,241
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

OPEC+ Nations Privately Told US They Disagreed Wit ..

OPEC+ Nations Privately Told US They Disagreed With Production Cut Decision - St ..

9 hours ago
 AJK President to address public gathering in New J ..

AJK President to address public gathering in New Jersey on Oct 16

9 hours ago
 CIA's Inspector General Criticizes How Agency Hand ..

CIA's Inspector General Criticizes How Agency Handled 'Havana Syndrome' Cases - ..

9 hours ago
 BHC's Chief Justice condoles demise of Ex CJ Noor ..

BHC's Chief Justice condoles demise of Ex CJ Noor Meskanzai

9 hours ago
 Speaker administers oath to newly-elected Punjab A ..

Speaker administers oath to newly-elected Punjab Assembly Press Gallery body

9 hours ago
 TotalEnergies Rejects Accusations of Refueling Rus ..

TotalEnergies Rejects Accusations of Refueling Russian Aircraft Operating in Ukr ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.