Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th October 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 135,200. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 15th October 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 135,200. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 115,900. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 136,600. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 117,100.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 15th October 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 135,200 Rs 123,909 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 115,900 Rs 106,241 Per Gram Gold Rs 11,590 Rs 10,624

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 123,909. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 106,241. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 125,192. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 107,341.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 15th October 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 15th October 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.