Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 15th February 2023

Arslan Farid Published February 15, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th February 2023

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 195,950. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 15th February 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 195,950. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 168,000. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 0. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 0.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 15th February 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 195,950 Rs 179,609
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 168,000 Rs 153,999
Per Gram Gold Rs 16,800 Rs 15,400

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 179,609. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 153,999. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 0. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 0.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 15th February 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 15th February 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 195,950 Rs 168,000 Rs 179,609 Rs 153,999
Karachi Rs 195,950 Rs 168,000 Rs 179,609 Rs 153,999
Lahore Rs 195,950 Rs 168,000 Rs 179,609 Rs 153,999
Islamabad Rs 195,950 Rs 168,000 Rs 179,609 Rs 153,999
Rawalpindi Rs 195,950 Rs 168,000 Rs 179,609 Rs 153,999
Peshawar Rs 195,950 Rs 168,000 Rs 179,609 Rs 153,999
Quetta Rs 195,950 Rs 168,000 Rs 179,609 Rs 153,999
Sialkot Rs 195,950 Rs 168,000 Rs 179,609 Rs 153,999
