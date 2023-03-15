Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th March 2023

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 200,900. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 15th March 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 200,900. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 172,240. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 200,400. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 171,810.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 15th March 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 200,900 Rs 184,142 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 172,240 Rs 157,886 Per Gram Gold Rs 17,224 Rs 15,789

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 184,142. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 157,886. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 183,682. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 157,491.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 15th March 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 15th March 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.