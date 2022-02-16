UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 16th February 2022

Published February 16, 2022

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th February 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 122,300. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 16th February 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 122,300. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 104,800. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 122,300. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 104,800.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 16th February 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 122,300 Rs 112,042
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 104,800 Rs 96,066
Per Gram Gold Rs 10,480 Rs 9,607

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 112,042. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 96,066. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 112,042. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 96,066.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 16th February 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 16th February 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 122,300 Rs 104,800 Rs 112,042 Rs 96,066
Karachi Rs 122,300 Rs 104,800 Rs 112,042 Rs 96,066
Lahore Rs 122,300 Rs 104,800 Rs 112,042 Rs 96,066
Islamabad Rs 122,300 Rs 104,800 Rs 112,042 Rs 96,066
Rawalpindi Rs 122,300 Rs 104,800 Rs 112,042 Rs 96,066
Peshawar Rs 122,300 Rs 104,800 Rs 112,042 Rs 96,066
Quetta Rs 122,300 Rs 104,800 Rs 112,042 Rs 96,066
Sialkot Rs 122,300 Rs 104,800 Rs 112,042 Rs 96,066
