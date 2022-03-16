UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 16th March 2022

Arslan Farid Published March 16, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th March 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 129,400. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 16th March 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 129,400. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 111,000. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 131,300. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 112,600.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 16th March 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 129,400 Rs 118,670
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 111,000 Rs 101,749
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,100 Rs 10,175

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 118,670. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 101,749. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 120,381. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 103,216.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 16th March 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 16th March 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 129,400 Rs 111,000 Rs 118,670 Rs 101,749
Karachi Rs 129,400 Rs 111,000 Rs 118,670 Rs 101,749
Lahore Rs 129,400 Rs 111,000 Rs 118,670 Rs 101,749
Islamabad Rs 129,400 Rs 111,000 Rs 118,670 Rs 101,749
Rawalpindi Rs 129,400 Rs 111,000 Rs 118,670 Rs 101,749
Peshawar Rs 129,400 Rs 111,000 Rs 118,670 Rs 101,749
Quetta Rs 129,400 Rs 111,000 Rs 118,670 Rs 101,749
Sialkot Rs 129,400 Rs 111,000 Rs 118,670 Rs 101,749
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

US says it has no indication that India's missile ..

US says it has no indication that India's missile incident was anything other th ..

9 hours ago
 Qureshi speaks with Belarusian FM; discusses ongoi ..

Qureshi speaks with Belarusian FM; discusses ongoing Russia-Ukraine talks

9 hours ago
 Fact Finding Committee releases report to evaluate ..

Fact Finding Committee releases report to evaluate reasons of suicide cases in T ..

9 hours ago
 Anti-harassment committees set up in 17 department ..

Anti-harassment committees set up in 17 departments of Balochistan: Dr Buledi

10 hours ago
 Eriksen returns to Danish squad after cardiac arre ..

Eriksen returns to Danish squad after cardiac arrest

10 hours ago
 Punjab to get benefits from Malaysian experts on m ..

Punjab to get benefits from Malaysian experts on midwifery, nursing: Dr Yasmin R ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>