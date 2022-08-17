UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 17th August 2022

Arslan Farid Published August 17, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th August 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 142,200. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 17th August 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 142,200. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 121,900. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 142,700. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 122,300.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 17th August 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 142,200 Rs 130,324
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 121,900 Rs 111,741
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,190 Rs 11,174

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 130,324. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 111,741. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 130,752. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 112,108.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 17th August 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 17th August 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 142,200 Rs 121,900 Rs 130,324 Rs 111,741
Karachi Rs 142,200 Rs 121,900 Rs 130,324 Rs 111,741
Lahore Rs 142,200 Rs 121,900 Rs 130,324 Rs 111,741
Islamabad Rs 142,200 Rs 121,900 Rs 130,324 Rs 111,741
Rawalpindi Rs 142,200 Rs 121,900 Rs 130,324 Rs 111,741
Peshawar Rs 142,200 Rs 121,900 Rs 130,324 Rs 111,741
Quetta Rs 142,200 Rs 121,900 Rs 130,324 Rs 111,741
Sialkot Rs 142,200 Rs 121,900 Rs 130,324 Rs 111,741
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

US Intelligence Briefers Used Charts, Graphics to ..

US Intelligence Briefers Used Charts, Graphics to Hold Trump's Attention - Repor ..

9 hours ago
 Israeli Tank Crosses Demarcation Line in Golan Hei ..

Israeli Tank Crosses Demarcation Line in Golan Heights - Russian Defense Ministr ..

9 hours ago
 EU Chief Congratulates Ruto on Winning Kenyan Pres ..

EU Chief Congratulates Ruto on Winning Kenyan Presidential Race

9 hours ago
 Zaman ton helps Pakistan beat Netherlands by 16 ru ..

Zaman ton helps Pakistan beat Netherlands by 16 runs in first ODI

9 hours ago
 Petroleum prices increased as per OGRA's proposals ..

Petroleum prices increased as per OGRA's proposals: Bilal Kayani

9 hours ago
 Romanchuk overhauls Paltrinieri to grab 1500m swim ..

Romanchuk overhauls Paltrinieri to grab 1500m swim gold

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.