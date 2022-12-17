Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th December 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 150,700. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 17th December 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 150,700. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 129,200. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 149,700. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 128,300.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 17th December 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 150,700 Rs 138,127 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 129,200 Rs 118,432 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,920 Rs 11,843

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 138,127. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 118,432. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 137,165. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 117,607.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 17th December 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 17th December 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.