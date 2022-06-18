UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 18th June 2022

Published June 18, 2022

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th June 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 144,400. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 18th June 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 144,400. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 123,800. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 144,400. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 123,800.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 18th June 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 144,400 Rs 132,355
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 123,800 Rs 113,483
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,380 Rs 11,348

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 132,355. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 113,483. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 132,355. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 113,483.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 18th June 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 18th June 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 144,400 Rs 123,800 Rs 132,355 Rs 113,483
Karachi Rs 144,400 Rs 123,800 Rs 132,355 Rs 113,483
Lahore Rs 144,400 Rs 123,800 Rs 132,355 Rs 113,483
Islamabad Rs 144,400 Rs 123,800 Rs 132,355 Rs 113,483
Rawalpindi Rs 144,400 Rs 123,800 Rs 132,355 Rs 113,483
Peshawar Rs 144,400 Rs 123,800 Rs 132,355 Rs 113,483
Quetta Rs 144,400 Rs 123,800 Rs 132,355 Rs 113,483
Sialkot Rs 144,400 Rs 123,800 Rs 132,355 Rs 113,483
