Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th January 2023

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 185,100. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 18th January 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 185,100. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 158,700. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 183,800. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 157,580.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 18th January 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 185,100 Rs 169,666 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 158,700 Rs 145,474 Per Gram Gold Rs 15,870 Rs 14,547

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 169,666. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 145,474. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 168,469. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 144,447.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 18th January 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 18th January 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.