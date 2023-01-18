UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 18th January 2023

Arslan Farid Published January 18, 2023 | 09:20 AM

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 185,100. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 18th January 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 185,100. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 158,700. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 183,800. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 157,580.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 18th January 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 185,100 Rs 169,666
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 158,700 Rs 145,474
Per Gram Gold Rs 15,870 Rs 14,547

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 169,666. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 145,474. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 168,469. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 144,447.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 18th January 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 18th January 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 185,100 Rs 158,700 Rs 169,666 Rs 145,474
Karachi Rs 185,100 Rs 158,700 Rs 169,666 Rs 145,474
Lahore Rs 185,100 Rs 158,700 Rs 169,666 Rs 145,474
Islamabad Rs 185,100 Rs 158,700 Rs 169,666 Rs 145,474
Rawalpindi Rs 185,100 Rs 158,700 Rs 169,666 Rs 145,474
Peshawar Rs 185,100 Rs 158,700 Rs 169,666 Rs 145,474
Quetta Rs 185,100 Rs 158,700 Rs 169,666 Rs 145,474
Sialkot Rs 185,100 Rs 158,700 Rs 169,666 Rs 145,474
