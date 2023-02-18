Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th February 2023

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 194,500. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 18th February 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 194,500. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 166,760. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 194,500. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 166,760.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 18th February 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 194,500 Rs 178,283 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 166,760 Rs 152,862 Per Gram Gold Rs 16,676 Rs 15,286

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 178,283. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 152,862. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 178,283. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 152,862.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 18th February 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 18th February 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.