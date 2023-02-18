UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 18th February 2023

Arslan Farid Published February 18, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th February 2023

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 194,500. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 18th February 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 194,500. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 166,760. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 194,500. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 166,760.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 18th February 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 194,500 Rs 178,283
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 166,760 Rs 152,862
Per Gram Gold Rs 16,676 Rs 15,286

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 178,283. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 152,862. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 178,283. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 152,862.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 18th February 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 18th February 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 194,500 Rs 166,760 Rs 178,283 Rs 152,862
Karachi Rs 194,500 Rs 166,760 Rs 178,283 Rs 152,862
Lahore Rs 194,500 Rs 166,760 Rs 178,283 Rs 152,862
Islamabad Rs 194,500 Rs 166,760 Rs 178,283 Rs 152,862
Rawalpindi Rs 194,500 Rs 166,760 Rs 178,283 Rs 152,862
Peshawar Rs 194,500 Rs 166,760 Rs 178,283 Rs 152,862
Quetta Rs 194,500 Rs 166,760 Rs 178,283 Rs 152,862
Sialkot Rs 194,500 Rs 166,760 Rs 178,283 Rs 152,862
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Glory for Wellens in first victory in UAE Team Emi ..

Glory for Wellens in first victory in UAE Team Emirates’ colours

6 hours ago
 Dubai records AED10.4 bn in weeklong real estate t ..

Dubai records AED10.4 bn in weeklong real estate transactions

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan concludes visit to US

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan concludes visit to US

10 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah briefed on Ministry of Ene ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah briefed on Ministry of Energy &amp; Infrastructure&#039; ..

10 hours ago
 Two Emiratis to compete in FIS Alpine Ski World Ch ..

Two Emiratis to compete in FIS Alpine Ski World Championships in France

11 hours ago
 Al Zeyoudi meets delegation from Conference of Pre ..

Al Zeyoudi meets delegation from Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewi ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.