Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th March 2023

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 205,100. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 18th March 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 205,100. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 175,840. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 203,500. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 174,470.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 18th March 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 205,100 Rs 187,990 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 175,840 Rs 161,185 Per Gram Gold Rs 17,584 Rs 16,119

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 187,990. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 161,185. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 186,526. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 159,930.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 18th March 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 18th March 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.