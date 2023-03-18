UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 18th March 2023

Arslan Farid Published March 18, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th March 2023

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 205,100. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 18th March 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 205,100. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 175,840. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 203,500. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 174,470.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 18th March 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 205,100 Rs 187,990
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 175,840 Rs 161,185
Per Gram Gold Rs 17,584 Rs 16,119

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 187,990. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 161,185. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 186,526. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 159,930.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 18th March 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 18th March 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 205,100 Rs 175,840 Rs 187,990 Rs 161,185
Karachi Rs 205,100 Rs 175,840 Rs 187,990 Rs 161,185
Lahore Rs 205,100 Rs 175,840 Rs 187,990 Rs 161,185
Islamabad Rs 205,100 Rs 175,840 Rs 187,990 Rs 161,185
Rawalpindi Rs 205,100 Rs 175,840 Rs 187,990 Rs 161,185
Peshawar Rs 205,100 Rs 175,840 Rs 187,990 Rs 161,185
Quetta Rs 205,100 Rs 175,840 Rs 187,990 Rs 161,185
Sialkot Rs 205,100 Rs 175,840 Rs 187,990 Rs 161,185
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Robust launch of AJP Tour Abu Dhabi International ..

Robust launch of AJP Tour Abu Dhabi International Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023

8 hours ago
 UAE and Republic of North Macedonia sign MoU on mu ..

UAE and Republic of North Macedonia sign MoU on mutual visa exemption

9 hours ago
 Politicians should make their own decisions: Kundi ..

Politicians should make their own decisions: Kundi

10 hours ago
 Over 10,000 Tonnes of Garbage Pile Up in Paris Ami ..

Over 10,000 Tonnes of Garbage Pile Up in Paris Amid Strike of Street Cleaners - ..

10 hours ago
 Baig, bowlers help Qalandars set up rematch in HBL ..

Baig, bowlers help Qalandars set up rematch in HBL PSL 8 final

9 hours ago
 UAE President sends official letter to Georgian PM

UAE President sends official letter to Georgian PM

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.