Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th February 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 124,900. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 19th February 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 124,900. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 107,100. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 124,900. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 107,100.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 19th February 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 124,900 Rs 114,500 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 107,100 Rs 98,174 Per Gram Gold Rs 10,710 Rs 9,817

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 114,500. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 98,174. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 114,500. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 98,174.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 19th February 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 19th February 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.