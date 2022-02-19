UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 19th February 2022

Arslan Farid Published February 19, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th February 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 124,900. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 19th February 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 124,900. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 107,100. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 124,900. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 107,100.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 19th February 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 124,900 Rs 114,500
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 107,100 Rs 98,174
Per Gram Gold Rs 10,710 Rs 9,817

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 114,500. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 98,174. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 114,500. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 98,174.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 19th February 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 19th February 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 124,900 Rs 107,100 Rs 114,500 Rs 98,174
Karachi Rs 124,900 Rs 107,100 Rs 114,500 Rs 98,174
Lahore Rs 124,900 Rs 107,100 Rs 114,500 Rs 98,174
Islamabad Rs 124,900 Rs 107,100 Rs 114,500 Rs 98,174
Rawalpindi Rs 124,900 Rs 107,100 Rs 114,500 Rs 98,174
Peshawar Rs 124,900 Rs 107,100 Rs 114,500 Rs 98,174
Quetta Rs 124,900 Rs 107,100 Rs 114,500 Rs 98,174
Sialkot Rs 124,900 Rs 107,100 Rs 114,500 Rs 98,174
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

PSL 7 Match 26 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 7 Match 26 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

15 hours ago
 Poetess Fatima Ijaz's English poetry collection "T ..

Poetess Fatima Ijaz's English poetry collection "The shade of longing and other ..

16 hours ago
 UVAS 18th Annual Sports Day on 23rd February

UVAS 18th Annual Sports Day on 23rd February

16 hours ago
 Agri imports bill, food security problem rising: M ..

Agri imports bill, food security problem rising: Mian Zahid Hussain

16 hours ago
 Pentagon Head Confirms US Plan to Sell 250 Abrams ..

Pentagon Head Confirms US Plan to Sell 250 Abrams Tanks to Poland

16 hours ago
 Haleem advises PPP to address concerns, problems o ..

Haleem advises PPP to address concerns, problems of people of Sindh before long ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>