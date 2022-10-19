UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 19th October 2022

Arslan Farid Published October 19, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th October 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 135,800. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 19th October 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 135,800. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 116,400. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 136,900. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 117,400.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 19th October 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 135,800 Rs 124,443
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 116,400 Rs 106,699
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,640 Rs 10,670

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 124,443. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 106,699. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 125,513. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 107,616.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 19th October 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 19th October 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 135,800 Rs 116,400 Rs 124,443 Rs 106,699
Karachi Rs 135,800 Rs 116,400 Rs 124,443 Rs 106,699
Lahore Rs 135,800 Rs 116,400 Rs 124,443 Rs 106,699
Islamabad Rs 135,800 Rs 116,400 Rs 124,443 Rs 106,699
Rawalpindi Rs 135,800 Rs 116,400 Rs 124,443 Rs 106,699
Peshawar Rs 135,800 Rs 116,400 Rs 124,443 Rs 106,699
Quetta Rs 135,800 Rs 116,400 Rs 124,443 Rs 106,699
Sialkot Rs 135,800 Rs 116,400 Rs 124,443 Rs 106,699
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2022

4 minutes ago
 Ttitle: T20 World Cup 2022 Match 07 Ireland Vs. Sc ..

Ttitle: T20 World Cup 2022 Match 07 Ireland Vs. Scotland

60 minutes ago
 US Learned From Ukraine Conflict Hypersonics Not A ..

US Learned From Ukraine Conflict Hypersonics Not Always Best Weapon to Use - Pen ..

9 hours ago
 Lockheed Martin to Boost HIMARS Production to 96 L ..

Lockheed Martin to Boost HIMARS Production to 96 Launchers Per Year - CEO

9 hours ago
 White House on Work of US Firms in S. Arabia: Comp ..

White House on Work of US Firms in S. Arabia: Companies to Make Own Decisions

9 hours ago
 EU Proposes Mandatory Share in Joint Gas Purchases

EU Proposes Mandatory Share in Joint Gas Purchases

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.