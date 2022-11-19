Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th November 2022

UrduPoint.com

Arslan Farid Published November 19, 2022 | 09:20 AM

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 146,500. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 19th November 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 146,500. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 125,600. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 146,500. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 125,600.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 19th November 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 146,500 Rs 134,278
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 125,600 Rs 115,132
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,560 Rs 11,513

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 134,278. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 115,132. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 134,278. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 115,132.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 19th November 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 19th November 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 146,500 Rs 125,600 Rs 134,278 Rs 115,132
Karachi Rs 146,500 Rs 125,600 Rs 134,278 Rs 115,132
Lahore Rs 146,500 Rs 125,600 Rs 134,278 Rs 115,132
Islamabad Rs 146,500 Rs 125,600 Rs 134,278 Rs 115,132
Rawalpindi Rs 146,500 Rs 125,600 Rs 134,278 Rs 115,132
Peshawar Rs 146,500 Rs 125,600 Rs 134,278 Rs 115,132
Quetta Rs 146,500 Rs 125,600 Rs 134,278 Rs 115,132
Sialkot Rs 146,500 Rs 125,600 Rs 134,278 Rs 115,132
