Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 19th April 2023

Arslan Farid Published April 19, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th April 2023

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 217,500. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 19th April 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 217,500. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 186,470. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 216,700. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 185,790.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 19th April 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 217,500 Rs 199,356
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 186,470 Rs 170,930
Per Gram Gold Rs 18,647 Rs 17,093

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 199,356. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 170,930. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 198,628. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 170,306.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 19th April 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 19th April 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 217,500 Rs 186,470 Rs 199,356 Rs 170,930
Karachi Rs 217,500 Rs 186,470 Rs 199,356 Rs 170,930
Lahore Rs 217,500 Rs 186,470 Rs 199,356 Rs 170,930
Islamabad Rs 217,500 Rs 186,470 Rs 199,356 Rs 170,930
Rawalpindi Rs 217,500 Rs 186,470 Rs 199,356 Rs 170,930
Peshawar Rs 217,500 Rs 186,470 Rs 199,356 Rs 170,930
Quetta Rs 217,500 Rs 186,470 Rs 199,356 Rs 170,930
Sialkot Rs 217,500 Rs 186,470 Rs 199,356 Rs 170,930
