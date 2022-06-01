UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 1st June 2022

June 01, 2022

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st June 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 138,100. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 1st June 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 138,100. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 118,400. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 138,100. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 118,400.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 1st June 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 138,100 Rs 126,582
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 118,400 Rs 108,533
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,840 Rs 10,853

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 126,582. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 108,533. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 126,582. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 108,533.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 1st June 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 1st June 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 138,100 Rs 118,400 Rs 126,582 Rs 108,533
Karachi Rs 138,100 Rs 118,400 Rs 126,582 Rs 108,533
Lahore Rs 138,100 Rs 118,400 Rs 126,582 Rs 108,533
Islamabad Rs 138,100 Rs 118,400 Rs 126,582 Rs 108,533
Rawalpindi Rs 138,100 Rs 118,400 Rs 126,582 Rs 108,533
Peshawar Rs 138,100 Rs 118,400 Rs 126,582 Rs 108,533
Quetta Rs 138,100 Rs 118,400 Rs 126,582 Rs 108,533
Sialkot Rs 138,100 Rs 118,400 Rs 126,582 Rs 108,533
