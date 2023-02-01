Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st February 2023

UrduPoint.com

Arslan Farid Published February 01, 2023 | 09:20 AM

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 202,000. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 1st February 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 202,000. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 173,190. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 205,900. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 176,530.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 1st February 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 202,000 Rs 185,157
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 173,190 Rs 158,756
Per Gram Gold Rs 17,319 Rs 15,876

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 185,157. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 158,756. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 188,728. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 161,818.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 1st February 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 1st February 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 202,000 Rs 173,190 Rs 185,157 Rs 158,756
Karachi Rs 202,000 Rs 173,190 Rs 185,157 Rs 158,756
Lahore Rs 202,000 Rs 173,190 Rs 185,157 Rs 158,756
Islamabad Rs 202,000 Rs 173,190 Rs 185,157 Rs 158,756
Rawalpindi Rs 202,000 Rs 173,190 Rs 185,157 Rs 158,756
Peshawar Rs 202,000 Rs 173,190 Rs 185,157 Rs 158,756
Quetta Rs 202,000 Rs 173,190 Rs 185,157 Rs 158,756
Sialkot Rs 202,000 Rs 173,190 Rs 185,157 Rs 158,756
