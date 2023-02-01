Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st February 2023

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 202,000. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 1st February 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 202,000. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 173,190. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 205,900. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 176,530.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 1st February 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 202,000 Rs 185,157 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 173,190 Rs 158,756 Per Gram Gold Rs 17,319 Rs 15,876

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 185,157. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 158,756. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 188,728. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 161,818.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 1st February 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 1st February 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.