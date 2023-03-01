UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 1st March 2023

Arslan Farid Published March 01, 2023 | 09:20 AM

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 194,300. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 1st March 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 194,300. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 166,580. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 193,300. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 165,730.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 1st March 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 194,300 Rs 178,091
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 166,580 Rs 152,697
Per Gram Gold Rs 16,658 Rs 15,270

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 178,091. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 152,697. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 177,182. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 151,918.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 1st March 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 1st March 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 194,300 Rs 166,580 Rs 178,091 Rs 152,697
Karachi Rs 194,300 Rs 166,580 Rs 178,091 Rs 152,697
Lahore Rs 194,300 Rs 166,580 Rs 178,091 Rs 152,697
Islamabad Rs 194,300 Rs 166,580 Rs 178,091 Rs 152,697
Rawalpindi Rs 194,300 Rs 166,580 Rs 178,091 Rs 152,697
Peshawar Rs 194,300 Rs 166,580 Rs 178,091 Rs 152,697
Quetta Rs 194,300 Rs 166,580 Rs 178,091 Rs 152,697
Sialkot Rs 194,300 Rs 166,580 Rs 178,091 Rs 152,697
