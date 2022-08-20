UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 20th August 2022

Arslan Farid Published August 20, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th August 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 141,800. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 20th August 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 141,800. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 121,500. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 141,800. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 121,500.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 20th August 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 141,800 Rs 129,895
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 121,500 Rs 111,374
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,150 Rs 11,137

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 129,895. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 111,374. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 129,895. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 111,374.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 20th August 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 20th August 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 141,800 Rs 121,500 Rs 129,895 Rs 111,374
Karachi Rs 141,800 Rs 121,500 Rs 129,895 Rs 111,374
Lahore Rs 141,800 Rs 121,500 Rs 129,895 Rs 111,374
Islamabad Rs 141,800 Rs 121,500 Rs 129,895 Rs 111,374
Rawalpindi Rs 141,800 Rs 121,500 Rs 129,895 Rs 111,374
Peshawar Rs 141,800 Rs 121,500 Rs 129,895 Rs 111,374
Quetta Rs 141,800 Rs 121,500 Rs 129,895 Rs 111,374
Sialkot Rs 141,800 Rs 121,500 Rs 129,895 Rs 111,374
