Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st May 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 138,200. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 21st May 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 138,200. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 118,500. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 138,200. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 118,500.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 21st May 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 138,200 Rs 126,688 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 118,500 Rs 108,624 Per Gram Gold Rs 11,850 Rs 10,862

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 126,688. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 108,624. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 126,688. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 108,624.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 21st May 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 21st May 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.