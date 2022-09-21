Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st September 2022

UrduPoint.com

Arslan Farid Published September 21, 2022 | 09:20 AM

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 150,000. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 21st September 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 150,000. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 128,600. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 150,000. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 128,600.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 21st September 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 150,000 Rs 137,486
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 128,600 Rs 117,882
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,860 Rs 11,788

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 137,486. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 117,882. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 137,486. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 117,882.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 21st September 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 21st September 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 150,000 Rs 128,600 Rs 137,486 Rs 117,882
Karachi Rs 150,000 Rs 128,600 Rs 137,486 Rs 117,882
Lahore Rs 150,000 Rs 128,600 Rs 137,486 Rs 117,882
Islamabad Rs 150,000 Rs 128,600 Rs 137,486 Rs 117,882
Rawalpindi Rs 150,000 Rs 128,600 Rs 137,486 Rs 117,882
Peshawar Rs 150,000 Rs 128,600 Rs 137,486 Rs 117,882
Quetta Rs 150,000 Rs 128,600 Rs 137,486 Rs 117,882
Sialkot Rs 150,000 Rs 128,600 Rs 137,486 Rs 117,882
