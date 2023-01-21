Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st January 2023

UrduPoint.com

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 186,500. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 21st January 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 186,500. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 159,900. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 184,850. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 158,480.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 21st January 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 186,500 Rs 170,949
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 159,900 Rs 146,574
Per Gram Gold Rs 15,990 Rs 14,657

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 170,949. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 146,574. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 169,431. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 145,272.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 21st January 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 21st January 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 186,500 Rs 159,900 Rs 170,949 Rs 146,574
Karachi Rs 186,500 Rs 159,900 Rs 170,949 Rs 146,574
Lahore Rs 186,500 Rs 159,900 Rs 170,949 Rs 146,574
Islamabad Rs 186,500 Rs 159,900 Rs 170,949 Rs 146,574
Rawalpindi Rs 186,500 Rs 159,900 Rs 170,949 Rs 146,574
Peshawar Rs 186,500 Rs 159,900 Rs 170,949 Rs 146,574
Quetta Rs 186,500 Rs 159,900 Rs 170,949 Rs 146,574
Sialkot Rs 186,500 Rs 159,900 Rs 170,949 Rs 146,574
