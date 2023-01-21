Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st January 2023

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 186,500. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 21st January 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 186,500. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 159,900. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 184,850. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 158,480.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 21st January 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 186,500 Rs 170,949 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 159,900 Rs 146,574 Per Gram Gold Rs 15,990 Rs 14,657

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 170,949. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 146,574. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 169,431. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 145,272.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 21st January 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 21st January 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.