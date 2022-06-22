Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd June 2022

UrduPoint.com

Arslan Farid Published June 22, 2022 | 09:20 AM

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 145,900. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 22nd June 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 145,900. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 125,100. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 144,500. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 123,900.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 22nd June 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 145,900 Rs 133,744
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 125,100 Rs 114,674
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,510 Rs 11,467

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 133,744. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 114,674. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 132,461. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 113,574.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 22nd June 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 22nd June 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 145,900 Rs 125,100 Rs 133,744 Rs 114,674
Karachi Rs 145,900 Rs 125,100 Rs 133,744 Rs 114,674
Lahore Rs 145,900 Rs 125,100 Rs 133,744 Rs 114,674
Islamabad Rs 145,900 Rs 125,100 Rs 133,744 Rs 114,674
Rawalpindi Rs 145,900 Rs 125,100 Rs 133,744 Rs 114,674
Peshawar Rs 145,900 Rs 125,100 Rs 133,744 Rs 114,674
Quetta Rs 145,900 Rs 125,100 Rs 133,744 Rs 114,674
Sialkot Rs 145,900 Rs 125,100 Rs 133,744 Rs 114,674
