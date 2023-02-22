Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd February 2023

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 197,400. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 22nd February 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 197,400. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 169,240. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 195,500. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 167,610.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 22nd February 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 197,400 Rs 180,935 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 169,240 Rs 155,136 Per Gram Gold Rs 16,924 Rs 15,514

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 180,935. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 155,136. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 179,191. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 153,641.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 22nd February 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 22nd February 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.