Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd March 2023

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 202,400. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 22nd March 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 202,400. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 173,530. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 204,700. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 175,500.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 22nd March 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 202,400 Rs 185,521 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 173,530 Rs 159,068 Per Gram Gold Rs 17,353 Rs 15,907

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 185,521. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 159,068. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 187,627. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 160,874.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 22nd March 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 22nd March 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.