Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd April 2023

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 218,000. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 22nd April 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 218,000. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 186,900. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 218,500. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 187,330.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 22nd April 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 218,000 Rs 199,815 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 186,900 Rs 171,324 Per Gram Gold Rs 18,690 Rs 17,132

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 199,815. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 171,324. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 200,275. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 171,718.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 22nd April 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 22nd April 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.