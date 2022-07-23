Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd July 2022

UrduPoint.com

Arslan Farid Published July 23, 2022 | 09:20 AM

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 147,900. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 23rd July 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 147,900. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 126,800. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 145,900. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 125,100.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 23rd July 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 147,900 Rs 135,561
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 126,800 Rs 116,232
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,680 Rs 11,623

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 135,561. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 116,232. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 133,744. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 114,674.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 23rd July 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 23rd July 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 147,900 Rs 126,800 Rs 135,561 Rs 116,232
Karachi Rs 147,900 Rs 126,800 Rs 135,561 Rs 116,232
Lahore Rs 147,900 Rs 126,800 Rs 135,561 Rs 116,232
Islamabad Rs 147,900 Rs 126,800 Rs 135,561 Rs 116,232
Rawalpindi Rs 147,900 Rs 126,800 Rs 135,561 Rs 116,232
Peshawar Rs 147,900 Rs 126,800 Rs 135,561 Rs 116,232
Quetta Rs 147,900 Rs 126,800 Rs 135,561 Rs 116,232
Sialkot Rs 147,900 Rs 126,800 Rs 135,561 Rs 116,232
