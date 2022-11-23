UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 23rd November 2022

Arslan Farid Published November 23, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd November 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 145,500. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 23rd November 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 145,500. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 124,700. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 145,500. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 124,700.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 23rd November 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 145,500 Rs 133,317
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 124,700 Rs 114,308
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,470 Rs 11,431

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 133,317. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 114,308. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 133,317. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 114,308.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 23rd November 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 23rd November 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 145,500 Rs 124,700 Rs 133,317 Rs 114,308
Karachi Rs 145,500 Rs 124,700 Rs 133,317 Rs 114,308
Lahore Rs 145,500 Rs 124,700 Rs 133,317 Rs 114,308
Islamabad Rs 145,500 Rs 124,700 Rs 133,317 Rs 114,308
Rawalpindi Rs 145,500 Rs 124,700 Rs 133,317 Rs 114,308
Peshawar Rs 145,500 Rs 124,700 Rs 133,317 Rs 114,308
Quetta Rs 145,500 Rs 124,700 Rs 133,317 Rs 114,308
Sialkot Rs 145,500 Rs 124,700 Rs 133,317 Rs 114,308
