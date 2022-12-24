UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th December 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 152,600. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 24th December 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 152,600. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 130,800. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 151,900. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 130,300.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 24th December 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 152,600 Rs 139,838
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 130,800 Rs 119,899
Per Gram Gold Rs 13,080 Rs 11,990

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 139,838. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 119,899. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 139,304. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 119,441.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 24th December 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 24th December 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 152,600 Rs 130,800 Rs 139,838 Rs 119,899
Karachi Rs 152,600 Rs 130,800 Rs 139,838 Rs 119,899
Lahore Rs 152,600 Rs 130,800 Rs 139,838 Rs 119,899
Islamabad Rs 152,600 Rs 130,800 Rs 139,838 Rs 119,899
Rawalpindi Rs 152,600 Rs 130,800 Rs 139,838 Rs 119,899
Peshawar Rs 152,600 Rs 130,800 Rs 139,838 Rs 119,899
Quetta Rs 152,600 Rs 130,800 Rs 139,838 Rs 119,899
Sialkot Rs 152,600 Rs 130,800 Rs 139,838 Rs 119,899
