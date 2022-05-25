UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 25th May 2022

Arslan Farid Published May 25, 2022 | 09:20 AM

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 140,800. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 25th May 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 140,800. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 120,700. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 139,400. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 119,500.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 25th May 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 140,800 Rs 129,041
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 120,700 Rs 110,641
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,070 Rs 11,064

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 129,041. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 110,641. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 127,758. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 109,541.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 25th May 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 25th May 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 140,800 Rs 120,700 Rs 129,041 Rs 110,641
Karachi Rs 140,800 Rs 120,700 Rs 129,041 Rs 110,641
Lahore Rs 140,800 Rs 120,700 Rs 129,041 Rs 110,641
Islamabad Rs 140,800 Rs 120,700 Rs 129,041 Rs 110,641
Rawalpindi Rs 140,800 Rs 120,700 Rs 129,041 Rs 110,641
Peshawar Rs 140,800 Rs 120,700 Rs 129,041 Rs 110,641
Quetta Rs 140,800 Rs 120,700 Rs 129,041 Rs 110,641
Sialkot Rs 140,800 Rs 120,700 Rs 129,041 Rs 110,641
