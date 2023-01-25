UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 25th January 2023

Arslan Farid Published January 25, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 25th January 2023

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 189,650. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 25th January 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 189,650. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 162,600. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 188,900. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 161,950.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 25th January 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 189,650 Rs 173,836
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 162,600 Rs 149,049
Per Gram Gold Rs 16,260 Rs 14,905

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 173,836. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 149,049. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 173,141. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 148,453.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 25th January 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 25th January 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 189,650 Rs 162,600 Rs 173,836 Rs 149,049
Karachi Rs 189,650 Rs 162,600 Rs 173,836 Rs 149,049
Lahore Rs 189,650 Rs 162,600 Rs 173,836 Rs 149,049
Islamabad Rs 189,650 Rs 162,600 Rs 173,836 Rs 149,049
Rawalpindi Rs 189,650 Rs 162,600 Rs 173,836 Rs 149,049
Peshawar Rs 189,650 Rs 162,600 Rs 173,836 Rs 149,049
Quetta Rs 189,650 Rs 162,600 Rs 173,836 Rs 149,049
Sialkot Rs 189,650 Rs 162,600 Rs 173,836 Rs 149,049
