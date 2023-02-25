UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 25th February 2023

Arslan Farid Published February 25, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 25th February 2023

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 193,300. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 25th February 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 193,300. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 165,730. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 195,100. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 167,270.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 25th February 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 193,300 Rs 177,182
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 165,730 Rs 151,918
Per Gram Gold Rs 16,573 Rs 15,192

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 177,182. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 151,918. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 178,829. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 153,330.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 25th February 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 25th February 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 193,300 Rs 165,730 Rs 177,182 Rs 151,918
Karachi Rs 193,300 Rs 165,730 Rs 177,182 Rs 151,918
Lahore Rs 193,300 Rs 165,730 Rs 177,182 Rs 151,918
Islamabad Rs 193,300 Rs 165,730 Rs 177,182 Rs 151,918
Rawalpindi Rs 193,300 Rs 165,730 Rs 177,182 Rs 151,918
Peshawar Rs 193,300 Rs 165,730 Rs 177,182 Rs 151,918
Quetta Rs 193,300 Rs 165,730 Rs 177,182 Rs 151,918
Sialkot Rs 193,300 Rs 165,730 Rs 177,182 Rs 151,918
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

DEWA wins Investors in People - Platinum Category ..

DEWA wins Investors in People - Platinum Category 2022

8 hours ago
 IDEX and NAVDEX Talks explore impact of new techno ..

IDEX and NAVDEX Talks explore impact of new technologies on defence, security in ..

9 hours ago
 US Congresswoman Greene Says Introduced Resolution ..

US Congresswoman Greene Says Introduced Resolution Requesting Info on Ukraine Ai ..

9 hours ago
 EU Fails to Agree on 10th Sanction Package Against ..

EU Fails to Agree on 10th Sanction Package Against Russia for 3rd Consecutive Da ..

9 hours ago
 Germany, France, UK Offer Defense Pact to Zelensky ..

Germany, France, UK Offer Defense Pact to Zelenskyy Amid Push for Peace Talks - ..

9 hours ago
 Harry Brook's 'special gifts' paying off for Engla ..

Harry Brook's 'special gifts' paying off for England

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.