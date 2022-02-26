Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th February 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 127,200. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 26th February 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 127,200. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 109,100. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 127,200. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 109,100.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 26th February 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 127,200 Rs 116,639 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 109,100 Rs 100,008 Per Gram Gold Rs 10,910 Rs 10,001

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 116,639. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 100,008. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 116,639. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 100,008.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 26th February 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 26th February 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.