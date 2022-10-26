UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 26th October 2022

Arslan Farid Published October 26, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th October 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 136,300. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 26th October 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 136,300. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 116,800. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 136,300. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 116,900.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 26th October 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 136,300 Rs 124,871
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 116,800 Rs 107,066
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,680 Rs 10,707

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 124,871. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 107,066. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 124,978. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 107,158.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 26th October 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 26th October 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 136,300 Rs 116,800 Rs 124,871 Rs 107,066
Karachi Rs 136,300 Rs 116,800 Rs 124,871 Rs 107,066
Lahore Rs 136,300 Rs 116,800 Rs 124,871 Rs 107,066
Islamabad Rs 136,300 Rs 116,800 Rs 124,871 Rs 107,066
Rawalpindi Rs 136,300 Rs 116,800 Rs 124,871 Rs 107,066
Peshawar Rs 136,300 Rs 116,800 Rs 124,871 Rs 107,066
Quetta Rs 136,300 Rs 116,800 Rs 124,871 Rs 107,066
Sialkot Rs 136,300 Rs 116,800 Rs 124,871 Rs 107,066
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange October Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2022

24 minutes ago
 At UN, Pakistan urges faithful implementation of I ..

At UN, Pakistan urges faithful implementation of Indo-Pak Indus Water Treaty

9 hours ago
 New UK Prime Minister Sunak May Face Similar Fate ..

New UK Prime Minister Sunak May Face Similar Fate as Truss Amid Economic Storm

9 hours ago
 Estonian Foreign Minister Urges EU to Introduce Ni ..

Estonian Foreign Minister Urges EU to Introduce Ninth Sanctions Package Against ..

9 hours ago
 US State Dept. Says in Contact With Griner Lawyers ..

US State Dept. Says in Contact With Griner Lawyers After Russian Court Upholds S ..

10 hours ago
 Germany Signs Contract With US Company on Charter ..

Germany Signs Contract With US Company on Charter Use of New LNG-Terminal - Mini ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.