Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th October 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 136,300. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 26th October 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 136,300. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 116,800. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 136,300. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 116,900.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 26th October 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 136,300 Rs 124,871 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 116,800 Rs 107,066 Per Gram Gold Rs 11,680 Rs 10,707

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 124,871. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 107,066. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 124,978. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 107,158.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 26th October 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 26th October 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.