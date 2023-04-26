UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 26th April 2023

Arslan Farid Published April 26, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th April 2023

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 218,400. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 26th April 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 218,400. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 187,250. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 217,500. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 186,470.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 26th April 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 218,400 Rs 200,190
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 187,250 Rs 171,645
Per Gram Gold Rs 18,725 Rs 17,165

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 200,190. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 171,645. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 199,356. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 170,930.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 26th April 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 26th April 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 218,400 Rs 187,250 Rs 200,190 Rs 171,645
Karachi Rs 218,400 Rs 187,250 Rs 200,190 Rs 171,645
Lahore Rs 218,400 Rs 187,250 Rs 200,190 Rs 171,645
Islamabad Rs 218,400 Rs 187,250 Rs 200,190 Rs 171,645
Rawalpindi Rs 218,400 Rs 187,250 Rs 200,190 Rs 171,645
Peshawar Rs 218,400 Rs 187,250 Rs 200,190 Rs 171,645
Quetta Rs 218,400 Rs 187,250 Rs 200,190 Rs 171,645
Sialkot Rs 218,400 Rs 187,250 Rs 200,190 Rs 171,645
