Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 27th August 2022

Arslan Farid Published August 27, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th August 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 142,900. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 27th August 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 142,900. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 122,500. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 142,900. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 122,500.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 27th August 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 142,900 Rs 130,965
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 122,500 Rs 112,291
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,250 Rs 11,229

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 130,965. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 112,291. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 130,965. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 112,291.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 27th August 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 27th August 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 142,900 Rs 122,500 Rs 130,965 Rs 112,291
Karachi Rs 142,900 Rs 122,500 Rs 130,965 Rs 112,291
Lahore Rs 142,900 Rs 122,500 Rs 130,965 Rs 112,291
Islamabad Rs 142,900 Rs 122,500 Rs 130,965 Rs 112,291
Rawalpindi Rs 142,900 Rs 122,500 Rs 130,965 Rs 112,291
Peshawar Rs 142,900 Rs 122,500 Rs 130,965 Rs 112,291
Quetta Rs 142,900 Rs 122,500 Rs 130,965 Rs 112,291
Sialkot Rs 142,900 Rs 122,500 Rs 130,965 Rs 112,291
