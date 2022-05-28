UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 28th May 2022

Arslan Farid Published May 28, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th May 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 139,000. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 28th May 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 139,000. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 119,200. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 140,200. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 120,200.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 28th May 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 139,000 Rs 127,437
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 119,200 Rs 109,266
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,920 Rs 10,927

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 127,437. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 109,266. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 128,506. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 110,183.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 28th May 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 28th May 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 139,000 Rs 119,200 Rs 127,437 Rs 109,266
Karachi Rs 139,000 Rs 119,200 Rs 127,437 Rs 109,266
Lahore Rs 139,000 Rs 119,200 Rs 127,437 Rs 109,266
Islamabad Rs 139,000 Rs 119,200 Rs 127,437 Rs 109,266
Rawalpindi Rs 139,000 Rs 119,200 Rs 127,437 Rs 109,266
Peshawar Rs 139,000 Rs 119,200 Rs 127,437 Rs 109,266
Quetta Rs 139,000 Rs 119,200 Rs 127,437 Rs 109,266
Sialkot Rs 139,000 Rs 119,200 Rs 127,437 Rs 109,266
