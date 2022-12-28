UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 28th December 2022

December 28, 2022

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th December 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 154,400. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 28th December 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 154,400. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 132,400. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 152,600. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 130,800.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 28th December 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 154,400 Rs 141,549
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 132,400 Rs 121,366
Per Gram Gold Rs 13,240 Rs 12,137

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 141,549. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 121,366. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 139,838. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 119,899.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 28th December 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 28th December 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 154,400 Rs 132,400 Rs 141,549 Rs 121,366
Karachi Rs 154,400 Rs 132,400 Rs 141,549 Rs 121,366
Lahore Rs 154,400 Rs 132,400 Rs 141,549 Rs 121,366
Islamabad Rs 154,400 Rs 132,400 Rs 141,549 Rs 121,366
Rawalpindi Rs 154,400 Rs 132,400 Rs 141,549 Rs 121,366
Peshawar Rs 154,400 Rs 132,400 Rs 141,549 Rs 121,366
Quetta Rs 154,400 Rs 132,400 Rs 141,549 Rs 121,366
Sialkot Rs 154,400 Rs 132,400 Rs 141,549 Rs 121,366
