Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 28th January 2023

Arslan Farid Published January 28, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th January 2023

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 204,100. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 28th January 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 204,100. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 174,990. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 197,000. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 168,900.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 28th January 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 204,100 Rs 187,082
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 174,990 Rs 160,406
Per Gram Gold Rs 17,499 Rs 16,041

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 187,082. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 160,406. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 180,571. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 154,824.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 28th January 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 28th January 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 204,100 Rs 174,990 Rs 187,082 Rs 160,406
Karachi Rs 204,100 Rs 174,990 Rs 187,082 Rs 160,406
Lahore Rs 204,100 Rs 174,990 Rs 187,082 Rs 160,406
Islamabad Rs 204,100 Rs 174,990 Rs 187,082 Rs 160,406
Rawalpindi Rs 204,100 Rs 174,990 Rs 187,082 Rs 160,406
Peshawar Rs 204,100 Rs 174,990 Rs 187,082 Rs 160,406
Quetta Rs 204,100 Rs 174,990 Rs 187,082 Rs 160,406
Sialkot Rs 204,100 Rs 174,990 Rs 187,082 Rs 160,406
