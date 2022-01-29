UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 29th January 2022

January 29, 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 119,500. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 29th January 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 119,500. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 102,500. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 119,500. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 102,500.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 29th January 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 119,500 Rs 109,583
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 102,500 Rs 93,958
Per Gram Gold Rs 10,250 Rs 9,396

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 109,583. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 93,958. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 109,583. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 93,958.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 29th January 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 29th January 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 119,500 Rs 102,500 Rs 109,583 Rs 93,958
Karachi Rs 119,500 Rs 102,500 Rs 109,583 Rs 93,958
Lahore Rs 119,500 Rs 102,500 Rs 109,583 Rs 93,958
Islamabad Rs 119,500 Rs 102,500 Rs 109,583 Rs 93,958
Rawalpindi Rs 119,500 Rs 102,500 Rs 109,583 Rs 93,958
Peshawar Rs 119,500 Rs 102,500 Rs 109,583 Rs 93,958
Quetta Rs 119,500 Rs 102,500 Rs 109,583 Rs 93,958
Sialkot Rs 119,500 Rs 102,500 Rs 109,583 Rs 93,958
