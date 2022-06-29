Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th June 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 141,900. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 29th June 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 141,900. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 121,700. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 141,900. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 121,700.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 29th June 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 141,900 Rs 130,110 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 121,700 Rs 111,558 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,170 Rs 11,156

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 130,110. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 111,558. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 130,110. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 111,558.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 29th June 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 29th June 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.