Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 29th October 2022

Arslan Farid Published October 29, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th October 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 136,100. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 29th October 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 136,100. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 116,700. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 137,500. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 117,800.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 29th October 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 136,100 Rs 124,764
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 116,700 Rs 106,974
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,670 Rs 10,697

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 124,764. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 106,974. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 125,941. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 107,983.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 29th October 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 29th October 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 136,100 Rs 116,700 Rs 124,764 Rs 106,974
Karachi Rs 136,100 Rs 116,700 Rs 124,764 Rs 106,974
Lahore Rs 136,100 Rs 116,700 Rs 124,764 Rs 106,974
Islamabad Rs 136,100 Rs 116,700 Rs 124,764 Rs 106,974
Rawalpindi Rs 136,100 Rs 116,700 Rs 124,764 Rs 106,974
Peshawar Rs 136,100 Rs 116,700 Rs 124,764 Rs 106,974
Quetta Rs 136,100 Rs 116,700 Rs 124,764 Rs 106,974
Sialkot Rs 136,100 Rs 116,700 Rs 124,764 Rs 106,974
