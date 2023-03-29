Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th March 2023

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 205,700. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 29th March 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 205,700. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 176,360. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 204,300. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 175,160.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 29th March 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 205,700 Rs 188,546 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 176,360 Rs 161,662 Per Gram Gold Rs 17,636 Rs 16,166

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 188,546. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 161,662. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 187,263. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 160,562.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 29th March 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 29th March 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.