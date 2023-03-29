UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 29th March 2023

Arslan Farid Published March 29, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th March 2023

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 205,700. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 29th March 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 205,700. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 176,360. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 204,300. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 175,160.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 29th March 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 205,700 Rs 188,546
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 176,360 Rs 161,662
Per Gram Gold Rs 17,636 Rs 16,166

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 188,546. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 161,662. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 187,263. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 160,562.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 29th March 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 29th March 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 205,700 Rs 176,360 Rs 188,546 Rs 161,662
Karachi Rs 205,700 Rs 176,360 Rs 188,546 Rs 161,662
Lahore Rs 205,700 Rs 176,360 Rs 188,546 Rs 161,662
Islamabad Rs 205,700 Rs 176,360 Rs 188,546 Rs 161,662
Rawalpindi Rs 205,700 Rs 176,360 Rs 188,546 Rs 161,662
Peshawar Rs 205,700 Rs 176,360 Rs 188,546 Rs 161,662
Quetta Rs 205,700 Rs 176,360 Rs 188,546 Rs 161,662
Sialkot Rs 205,700 Rs 176,360 Rs 188,546 Rs 161,662
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Scotland stun Spain in Euro 2024 qualifier

Scotland stun Spain in Euro 2024 qualifier

7 hours ago
 President of UAE receives Ramadan well-wishers

President of UAE receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Umm AL Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Umm AL Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 UAE bourses close in green on Tuesday

UAE bourses close in green on Tuesday

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.